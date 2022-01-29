Pete Davidson adorably holds John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's newborn son, see pic

Comedian Pete Davidson has sent the internet in an emotional meltdown after he posted an adorable video with his fellow SNL star John Mulaney’s son baby Malcom Hiệp on Friday.

The Saturday Night Live star shared the heart-warming video on his IG handle and captioned it as, “Babys don’t notice chipped teeth… and they are all head!!! They are just all head”

Malcolm’s dad, Mulaney, 39, who welcomed his first child with Olivia Munn, also shared the picture on his IG story and captioned it as, "Uncle Pete” with his baby boy.

In the picture, Davidson, 28, was seen sitting on the couch with the 2-month-old in his lap, as Malcolm looked up at him.

Mulaney and Munn, 41, celebrated Malcolm's 2-month birthday earlier this week. "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion," Mulaney wrote in a loving tribute.

The couple had recently celebrated their son’s first celebrity playdate on Thursday, sharing photos from their visit with Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo and their 9-month-old daughter Lyla. "Malcolm met Lyla today," Munn captioned photos of the day.