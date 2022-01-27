Biden says will nominate 'first Black woman' to Supreme Court

American President Joe Biden — AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Thursday he would nominate the first Black woman in US history to the Supreme Court bench as he addressed the nation on the retirement of the liberal justice Stephen Breyer.

"I've made no decision except (the) person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity," Biden said in an address from the White House.

"And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court."