Chris Noth and wife Tara Wilson reunite month after sexual assault scandal

Chris Noth was seen with estranged wife Tara Wilson for the first time since his sexual assault scandal

Chris Noth, the Sex and the City actor who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in December, was seen with his estranged wife Tara Wilson on Tuesday for the first time since the scandal came to light.

According to The Daily Mail, Noth and Wilson were pictured together in Southern California on Tuesday, January 25. Also present at the meeting were their two sons, Orion, 14, and Keats, one.

Interestingly, Wilson’s wedding ring was still missing from her ring finger while Noth was seen with his wedding ring on. However, Wilson seemed to be in good spirits as the family seemed to resume normalcy following a particularly hard month.

Wilson, 39, and Noth, 67, were seen talking by her white Tesla as she packed some bags and loaded them in the trunk.

The couple’s reunion comes almost a month after Wilson reportedly walked out following The Hollywood Reporter’s expose of Noth which contained testimonies from two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.