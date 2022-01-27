PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Shahid Afridi.

Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19, Manager Quetta Gladiators Azam Khan said Thursday, hours before the start of the Pakistani Super League's seventh edition.

He will do quarantine at home following PCB’s protocols and will be reintegrated into the squad after seven days of quarantine and negative test.

Yesterday, Afridi had left the bio-secure bubble to visit the hospital where he spent a few hours and he was tested positive upon return, said the team management.

Afridi did not show the symptoms of the disease, said the administration.

A day earlier, Afridi had requested the franchise management to release him just for one day before the start of the PSL due to medical and personal reasons.

Afridi had told the management that he was suffering from back pain and his sister-in-law had passed away.