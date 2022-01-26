Latest Covid-19 developments from around the globe

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to cooperate with police on any formal probe into coronavirus lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street, further intensifying pressure on his position.
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is creating an obstacle course for the global economy, which will slow growth this year, notably in the world's two largest economies the US and China, the IMF says.
Pfizer and BioNTech say they have begun enrolment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine in adults aged up to 55.
France posts more than half a million new infections in 24 hours, in its latest daily case record since the start of the pandemic.
The Netherlands is to lift some of Europe's toughest Covid restrictions with bars, restaurants and museums allowed to reopen their doors from Wednesday.
Older schoolchildren in Poland are to switch to remote learning for a month as the EU member struggles against soaring Covid-19 infection numbers.
South African investigators have referred 940 cases of corruption and malfeasance involving millions of dollars of Covid funds for prosecution and disciplinary action, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.
Olavo de Carvalho, who was considered a guru to President Jair Bolsonaro and like the far right leader sceptical of the danger of the coronavirus, dies in the United States after contracting the virus.
British postal operator Royal Mail announces plans to cut 700 management jobs to slash costs, as it reveals that thousands of staff are off work with Covid.
Pop megastar Elton John postpones two concerts in Dallas -- part of what is expected to be a lengthy farewell tour -- after testing positive for Covid-19.
In an open letter, US singer-song-writer Neil Young demands Spotify remove his music from the platform he says is spreading vaccine disinformation via the popular podcaster Joe Rogan.
The coronavirus has killed at least 5,602,767 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.
The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 868,512, followed by Brazil with 623,356, India on 490,462 and Russia 327,448.
Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, but it is a dangerous virus...
The cancer death rate in the US has dropped 32 percent from its peak in 1991 to 2019
The Pfizer boss hoped that the new vaccine against the Omicron variant will be rolled out in March
The United States has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for children aged 12 and above
France has ordered children above six to wear face mask on public transport
Islamabad leads Pakistan's vaccination drive; federal capital also reports 34 Omicron cases in a single day