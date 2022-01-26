Elton John cancels Dallas concerts after testing positive for Covid

Legendary musician Sir Elton John has tested positive for Covid-19, experiencing mild symptoms.

The 74-year music icon is fully vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms, but has been forced to cancel two concerts in Dallas.

A statement issued on behalf of the Rocket Man singer said: "It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19."

It added: "Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon."

"Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly."

Elton John's farewell tour was originally postponed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the singer is determined to see the dates through as soon as he can.