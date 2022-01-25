Julia Fox dubs beau Kanye West her 'favourite' make-up artist during PFW

Julia Fox credits Kanye West for her Paris Fashion Week look.
The mother-of-one turned to her Instagram on Monday sharing photos from her BTS look for the evening. In one of the snaps, Julia was being styled by none other than her 44-year-old beau, who was spotted bending as he helped the Uncut Gems actress wear makeup.
"WANNA KNOW WHO MY FAVE MAKEUP ARTIST IS?" captioned Julia as Kanye helped her signature winged eyeliner.
Speaking about her leather dress for the evening, Julia later told Vogue: "Every single part of my outfit was intentional and had a purpose."
"They curated my outfit to fit not just my body, but also my personality and my essence."
Tom Holland is slated to hit theatres on February 18
Kim Kardashian said, “Manfred Thierry Mugler My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your...
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikander pens lengthy note on her birthday
Kendall Jenner's brand sells 1.5 million bottles across the world
Cardi B turned to court in March 2019 to take action against LaTasha Kebe's ‘malicious’ comments
According to industry reports, the latest Dylan deal was worth some $200 million.