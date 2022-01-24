Meaning behind Kate Middleton's wedding bouquet flowers unearthed

File Footage





Kate Middleton put a lot of thought into her wedding bouquet.

According to Express, the Duchess of Cambridge picked out multiple flowers that each had varying but special meanings.

Designed by Shane Connolly, the flowers were arranged into the shape of a shield and was finished off with a white satin bow.

Kate opted for home-grown British flowers namely lily of the valley, sweet William, hyacinth, and myrtle.

Buckingham Palace added that the arrangement drew "on the traditions of flowers of significance for the Royal Family, the Middleton family and on the Language of Flowers”.

Lily of the Valley “is often used by brides as it signifies purity”, the experts noted while the “future Queen Consort also chose hyacinths which represent steady love”.

Kate’s bouquet also contained ivy which symbolises “fidelity and friendship”.

As for having sweet William in her bouquet, this flower choice was chosen as a nod to her husband while, the myrtle signified "the emblem of matrimony".