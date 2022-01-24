Shweta Agarwal expecting first child with Aditya Narayan

Indian singer Aditya Narayan and his wife actress Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child, the couple confirmed on social media.
Shweta took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Aditya to confirm the pregnancy.
She posted the photo with caption, “Aditya & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay.”
The Papa The Great singer also posted the same picture with similar caption.
He said, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay.”
Shweta’s baby bump is quite visible in the picture.
Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the couple confirmed the pregnancy.
Aditya Narayan and Shweta tied the knot in December 2020.
