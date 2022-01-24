PSL-7: Islamabad United players clear COVID-19 test

Islamabad United players at a training session at National Stadium Karachi. Photo: Islamabad United/file

ISLAMABAD: All the players of Islamabad United, who checked in the hotel on January 20, have tested negative of COVID-19 ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League scheduled to start from January 27.

In a statement, Islamabad United said that all these players have now officially joined the bio-secure bubble.

Players who checked in later will join the bubble once their three-day isolation is complete, after their 2nd negative test, said the PSL franchise.

The isolation period of the entire squad is expected to be completed today, the Islamabad United said, adding that they will hold their first practice session for the league tomorrow. However, the details in this regard will be shared tonight, said the United.

Shadab confident Islamabad United will lift PSL trophy



Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United, is confident of lifting the PSL trophy for the third time as his side prepares for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In a statement sent to Geo on December 30, Shadab had said that Islamabad United will continue to follow the same method that it had been following in the past – the method of data and evidence.

“There is a method at Islamabad United, a method based on evidence and data, we believe if you follow the method, results will eventually come. We will try to give it our all this season to win our third PSL trophy,” he had said.

“Our plans are in place and as always, they are flexible,” he had said.