LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced playing conditions of the Pakistan Super League 2022, which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from 27 January to 27 February.

The PCB confirmed the new guidelines amid the COVID-19 surge that has also forced the authorities to restrict the number of spectators in stadiums. The cricket authorities have also set strict health and safety protocols for the tournament and violators will be fined heavily.

PSL 2022 playing conditions: