Here's all you need to know about BTS' Jungkook's artist-made merch

BTS is making waves with their newly-launched ‘Artist-Made Collection’ and the hype for the products raised even more when the youngest member Jungkook unveiled his merch.

The Euphoria hit-maker channelled his inner creativity to come up with the stylish yet comfortable piece of clothing for ARMY – group’s official fandom.

HYBE – management agency of the world’s most famous k-pop boy group, treated fans with an announcement in December, 2021 that the members soon would be unveiling self-designed merchandise.

While, all members of the septet continued adding warmth to fans’ winters with their lovely products throughout the month, the youngest launched his zip-up hoodie and a mood lamp.

The 24-year-old singer shared that he designed ‘it to be loose fitting’ so that his fans, regardless of their sizes, can cherish it well. The hoodie, featuring batwing sleeves, also has its shoulder seam not too high up, making it comfy.

In a video shared on Weverse, the singer expressed that he stayed thoughtful while designing the hood so that it’s neither too tight nor too loose around the head.

“It’s really roomy around here and so comfortable that you can turn your head freely,” said the singer. “I paid great attention to such details,” he added. (Quoted by Cheat Sheet)

The product also speaks high of Jungkook’s artistry as one side of it is longer than the other. Talking about designing the hoodie asymmetrical, the k-pop idol said, “Here’s my intention: The hoodie is named ARMYST,”

“When it comes to artists, they’re artistic, you know. And some of them live day to day, following the same pattern of activities. So I wanted people to wear this when they want to bring out their wild side,” he added.

Meanwhile, the singer also launched a lamp, inspired group's hit 2019 single, Mikrokosmos.





