Kim Kardashian sends fans into frenzy as she flaunts gym-honed physique in new pool-side pics

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian has sent pulses racing by showing off her incredible bikini body in latest photoshoot.
The 41-year-old star put her toned abs and gym-honed physique on display in new pool-side photos as she laps up the sun.
Kardashian's latest pics come amid claims that the reality star has had her 'bum implants removed'. Her eagle-eyed fans didn't go unnoticed her latest Instagram offering and dropped their words in the comment section,
However, Kim looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she modelled a daring swimwear while lifting her body out of the water for the striking snap.
Pete's sweetheart pulled her locks back into a low ponytail and wore a minimal makeup look as she splashed around in the pool.
Kim Kardashian's latest swimwear snaps have sent tongues wagging, as there were rumours that she had removed her filler.
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund reportedly split up a few weeks ago
Queen Elizabeth will mark her Platinum Jubilee this year
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced birth of their first child on Friday
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship official last year via an Instagram post
Demi Lovato held funeral for their pop music as they returns to rock
Katrina Kaif was spotted at Mumbai airport this morning