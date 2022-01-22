Gusty winds: 38 fishermen missing as three boats sink near Thatta

THATTA: At least 38 fishermen are missing after three boats sank due to gusty winds near Thatta's Keti Bandar, it emerged on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency officials, four people have been rescued while efforts are underway to find all the missing fishermen.

Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum leader Syed Gulab Shah said that the sad incident occurred last night. He said that at least 38 fishermen on board two boats are still missing.

Another boat with 22 fishermen onboard also sank in the sea near Thatta, but fortunately, a nearby boat rescued all the fishermen.

He said that a boat named “Buhira Hassan” from Karachi sank near Kair Creek.

Death toll rises to six as gusty winds continue to batter Karachi



Earlier today, the death toll from accidents due to the windy conditions surged to six in Karachi as one more person died after being hit by a brick in the metropolis.

With the uprooting of electricity poles and trees, and the collapsing of walls and roofs, the gusty winds have claimed six lives in different areas of the metropolis so far and continued to batter the metropolis today.

According to police, a man who was asleep on a sidewalk in the Dhoraji area was killed when a brick fell on his face due to strong winds, taking the death toll to six.

Yesterday, five people were killed as torrential winds caused roofs and wall structures to collapse in different areas of the port city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the dusty winds have affected the visibility in the city, adding to the commuters' woes.





