Saturday January 22, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends time amidst scenic snow clad locations

By Web Desk
January 22, 2022
Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was  having a wholesome time during her winter vacation in Switzerland  as she was out skiing away in  and shared pictures on social media.

The actress has been on quite a few holidays across the country as well as abroad giving her fans major tourist vibes.

A few moments back, Samantha took to her Instagram space and shared a fun video reel being an absolute pro at skiing and wrote, “Leave your ego at home they said .. no truer words have been spoken #newbeginnings #skiing”.



She swished across in a slow motion excitedly embracing  ' new beginnings'. 

Ruth Prabhu sported a bright yellow bomber jacket and white trousers while she put her safety gear on.

As soon as she shared her skills fans flooded the post with love-filled comments and likes. 