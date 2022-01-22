Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends time amidst scenic snow clad locations

Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was having a wholesome time during her winter vacation in Switzerland as she was out skiing away in and shared pictures on social media.



The actress has been on quite a few holidays across the country as well as abroad giving her fans major tourist vibes.

A few moments back, Samantha took to her Instagram space and shared a fun video reel being an absolute pro at skiing and wrote, “Leave your ego at home they said .. no truer words have been spoken #newbeginnings #skiing”.









She swished across in a slow motion excitedly embracing ' new beginnings'.

Ruth Prabhu sported a bright yellow bomber jacket and white trousers while she put her safety gear on.

As soon as she shared her skills fans flooded the post with love-filled comments and likes.