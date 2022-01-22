Salman Khan’s romantic music video ‘Main Chala’ released

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest music video Main Chala, featuring Pragya Jaiswal is out now.
The Dabangg actor turned to Instagram and announced the release of the music video.
Salman Khan said, “Tune in to listen #MainChala. Song is out now!.”
Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa have given the vocals for Main Chala and also feature in the video.
Earlier on Friday, Khan shared the teaser of Main Chala and confirmed its release date.
He posted the video with caption, “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now.”
“Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!.”
Nearly four million people have viewed the teaser within no time.
Christina Aguilera lauds Britney Spears' strength
Khloe Kardashian is crushed and heartbroken after Tristan Thompson infidelity
Anderson wrote several books, including "Goodbye Jumbo ... Hello Cruel World," a self-help book for people...
Katrina Kaif and Priyanka will be seen together with Alia Bhatt in their next film 'Jee Le Zaraa'.
New dates for two 'Mission: Impossible' movies announced
Prince William and Prince Harry's polo tutor dies