Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wrongly used to promote Bitcoin investment scheme

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unknowingly being used as a means of promotion for an elaborate cryptocurrency scam.
According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unknowingly being used to promote endorsements relating to Bitcoin investment schemes.
Fabricated photos and interviews have been used in articles which insinuate that the former royals have supported the faulty schemes.
One of the fake headlines read: "People earning millions from home by using Harry and Meghan latest advice."
In addition, the articles falsely feature brand logos from major publications including BBC, The Guardian, The Sun and Good Morning Britain.
Another headline reads: "Harry and Meghan shocked everyone in the studio by revealing how they making an extra 128k every month."
Prince Harry and Meghan are among many other celebrities falsely used in money-grab schemes as big names like Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg have been used in their schemes.
Cast members of 1996 'Scream' to return in latest part with their voices
Abloh's arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and...
"My baby girl lookin like a fazillion bucks," wrote Ranveer Singh in his Instagram post
Adele's much-awaited Las Vegas residency was slated to kick off on Friday
“I’m the diamond in the trash,” Pete Davidson joked while addressing his romance with Kim Kardashian
Nirmala Meghani claims she is the original composer of the Coke Studio song