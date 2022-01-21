PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars could win trophy, hopes PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday hoped that Lahore Qalandars could win the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and appreciated the performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20 World Cup 2021.



The prime minister was speaking to SAPM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Lahore Qalandars’ head coach Aaqib Javed, CEO Rana Atif and skipper Shaheen Afridi at his office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Lahore Qalandars delegation informed the PM about the talent hunt programme held recently in collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan Programme and the inclusion of discovered young talent in the next PSL.

PM Imran Khan appreciated Lahore Qalandars and Kamyab Jawan Programme for their efforts.

He appreciated the performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20 World Cup 2021 and advised him to work hard and continue to play his positive role for Pakistan cricket.

“The selection of young captain is a good decision of Lahore Qalandars management,” the premier said.



He said that the youth have always changed the results, adding “Lahore Qalandars have created their own unique position in the franchise, holding talent hunt at the grassroots level is their speciality.”

The prime minister said that it is a pleasure to see new talent performing in the league.

“There is no doubt that PSL has become a big brand of Pakistan. I am hopeful that people will see the best matches in the seventh edition.”

The premier said the government was giving special attention to the promotion of sports in the country.

He said 68% of the country’s population consisted of youth and providing opportunities to them for exhibiting their potential was a top priority of his government.

He said the government was ensuring to uphold talent in the selection of players.