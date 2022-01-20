Karachi’s temperature expected to drop to single digit from Jan 22: PMD

People sitting around a fire to keep them warm during chilly weather in Karachi. — APP/M Saeed Qureshi

KARACHI: A cold wave is expected to grip Karachi next week with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday saying that the mercury is expected to drop to a single digit in the port city from January 22.

The Met Office forecast gusty winds at the speed of 60 kilometres per hour in the coastal areas of Sindh from tomorrow (Friday). In Karachi, the speed of the winds could range between 36 and 45 kilometres per hour, said the officials.

Karachi’s weather is expected to remain chilly from January 22 to 26, the PMD said, adding that the mercury is expected to drop down to 8 degrees Celsius in the night. High waves could also be generated in the sea, warned the PMD.

Meanwhile, the temperature in other cities of the province is expected to drop as low as between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius during the same period, said PMD.

A westerly winds system is heading towards south Punjab, said PMD.

“Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country [today]," it added.



Light rain and/or snow is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

On Friday, rain-wind/snow (with a few heavy falls) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, north Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, the weather advisory said.