PSL 7: NCOC allows 25% crowd occupancy at stadium for Karachi-leg matches

Karachi's National Stadium. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid the fifth wave of the pandemic in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday approved 25% crowd attendance in the stadium for the Pakistan Super League 2022 Karachi-leg matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The seventh edition of the PSL is scheduled to start on January 27 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

In the statement, the PCB said that around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue on each match day.

COVID-19 protocols

To ensure spectators’ health and safety as well as others attending the matches, entry into the stadium will be subject to strict COVID-19 protocols, which are:

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated.

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of gaining access to the stadium.

Wearing masks inside the venue is mandatory.

Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

PCB Chief Operating Officer and PSL Tournament Director Salman Naseer said: “Spectators are the essence of any sports event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25% crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the PSL 2022.

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines,” he added.

He urged the spectators to follow the guidelines and cooperate with the authorities during the matches so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment.

The NCOC will make a decision closer to time for the Lahore-leg matches of the league scheduled in the Gaddafi, which will be played from February 10 to 27.