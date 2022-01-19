Indian tennis star Sania Mirza reveals retirement plan

India’s tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: AFP/file

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Wednesday announced retirement from the game after finishing the ongoing season.

Her announcement came after Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok suffered an opening-round loss in the women's doubles event of the ongoing Australian Open, NDTV sports reported.

Giving reasons for her retirement plan, the Indian tennis star said: "I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account."

Mirza said that now it was difficult for her to maintain fitness for the game, adding that her body was wearing down and she was getting older, the publication reported.

"I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I am not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," said Mirza.

The Indian tennis star noted that she was losing her energy levels and said: "I have always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I am not sure I am enjoying as much anymore.”

“I want to play till the end of this season,” she said, adding that it will be difficult for him to continue the game beyond the current season.