Latest Covid-19 developments from around the world

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. "With the incredible growth of Omicron globally, new variants are likely to emerge," he warns.
Separately the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan warns against the notion that the pandemic becoming endemic would mean the disease was no longer dangerous.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "categorically" denies claims by his former chief aide that he lied to parliament about a Downing Street party held during a strict lockdown.
Catalonia will on Friday lift a Covid-19 curfew imposed just before Christmas but other social distancing measures will remain in force in the northern Spanish region.
The United Nations says it will try to maintain Tonga's Covid-free status in the relief effort after a volcano eruption and subsequent tsunami that hit the Pacific island nation.
Scotland says it is easing coronavirus restrictions as case numbers continue to fall from record levels. Wales also begins lifting curbs and England says it will likely do so next week.
Global demand for oil is expected to remain "robust" in 2022 and overcome short-term disruption caused by the Omicron variant, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says.
France's education minister faces calls to resign after it emerges he had announced a strict Covid testing protocol for students while on vacation on Ibiza.
Three lions and two pumas in South Africa fell ill with coronavirus and the clues point to infection by their handlers, some of whom were asymptomatic, a new study finds.
Studies of pregnant women found the two most widely used Covid vaccines Pfizer and Moderna pose no risk to mothers or babies, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) says.
Anti-vax Czech folk singer Hana Horka has died after she deliberately contracted Covid to obtain a health pass that would have allowed her to visit the sauna and theatre, her family says.
The coronavirus has killed at least 5,543,637 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.
The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 851,730, followed by Brazil with 621,166, India on 486,761 and Russia 322,678.
Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.
