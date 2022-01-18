Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, in Islamabad, on January 18, 2022. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said it has emerged that coronavirus cases of the new variant Omicron are "the highest in Karachi, especially in school going children".

The minister was addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference alongside Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, during which he briefed the media on major decisions taken by the federal cabinet.

He said that the cabinet was given a briefing regarding the Omicron situation in the country during which it was told that the total number of cases in the country has now crossed 5,000 — a 2.5-fold increase in cases.

Furthermore, a 30% increase in admissions to intensive care units has been witnessed, Chaudhry said.

Citing the importance of vaccinations, he said Omicron has shown a "negligible effect" on people who are fully vaccinated (having received two doses) and those who have even received booster shots.

"And where there have been no vaccinations, the effect is very pronounced," the minister said.



Chaudhry said that Sindh lags behind the most in terms of vaccinations and so does Karachi, city-wise.





More to follow.

