Alizeh Shah's wounded forehead sparks curiosity: See

Actress Alizeh Shah’s injured and bandaged forehead has left fans concerned as to what actually happened despite her perfect health.



Alizeh Shah, Pakistan’s controversial queen sat on a couch with a cup of hot tea in her hand revising her project screenplay posing for a click. She was fully dressed in her role ensemble but netizens voiced their displeasure after seeing her bandaged head.

It is highly possible that the small wound discovered on her head could be a part of a theatrical scene for which she was reviewing the script.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress posted a picture showcasing her wounded look and wrote, "reading scripts and vibing" to which fans reacted in an instant.







