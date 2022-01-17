Drew Barrymore recalls asking Courteney Cox for advice during pregnancy scare 

Drew Barrymore recently gushed over her Scream co-star Courteney Cox with whom she got ‘so close’ during pregnancy scare at the age of 21.
During her conversation with on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actor reflected on thriving her bond with the Friends alum while filming 1996 horror movie.
She shared, “I remember at the poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant.
"I kept asking you, 'How do you know if you're pregnant? We're supposed to shoot this poster, but oh my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?'" she recalled.
The mother of two also expressed that she thought of Cox as a “the mature, safe person in the room."
Cox added, “I was the older one and I was the right person to ask!"
Meanwhile, the stars’ much-acclaimed horror film’s fifth instalment hit cinemas on Friday.
