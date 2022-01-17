 
Drew Barrymore recalls asking Courteney Cox for advice during pregnancy scare

Drew Barrymore and Courteney Cox's 'Scream' hit theatres on Friday

By Web Desk
January 17, 2022
Drew Barrymore recently gushed over her Scream co-star Courteney Cox with whom she got ‘so close’ during pregnancy scare  at the age of 21.

During her conversation with on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actor reflected on thriving her bond with the Friends alum while filming 1996 horror movie.

She shared, “I remember at the poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant.

"I kept asking you, 'How do you know if you're pregnant? We're supposed to shoot this poster, but oh my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?'" she recalled.

The mother of two also expressed that she thought of Cox as a “the mature, safe person in the room."

Cox added, “I was the older one and I was the right person to ask!"

Meanwhile, the stars’ much-acclaimed horror film’s fifth instalment hit cinemas on Friday.  