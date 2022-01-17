Pakistan logs over 4,300 cases for first time in almost five months

Seven more patients succumbed to the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours pushing the nationwide death toll from the virus to 29,019. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported more than 4,300 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since August 25, 2021, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Monday morning.

Pakistan last reported 4,467 daily coronavirus cases on August 25 last year.





As per the latest statistics of the NCOC, a total of 49,809 tests were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours, of which 4,340 came back positive. The country’s positivity rate now stands at 8.71%.

Meanwhile, seven more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period pushing the nationwide death toll from the virus to 29,019. However, the condition of 781 patients was stated to be critical.

In addition to this, the country reported more than 35,000 active cases of the virus for the first time since October 15, 2021, when the country recorded 26,974 cases, showed the NCOC’s data.

The NCOC had on Saturday reviewed the existing protocols and called on the health and education ministers to suggest a new set of guidelines amid the fifth wave of coronavirus that has the government worried.

A new set of SOPs will be put forth in today's NCOC meeting, with its focus on schools and the education sector as whole, public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor/outdoor dining, and the transport sector.