Will Meghan and Harry react to Queen's decision to strip Andrew of royal titles?

Royal fans are in shock after latest hearing in Prince Andrew's sexual lawsuit led to removal of his royal and military titles.
The US judge's decision to not dismiss the lawsuit came as latest blow to the family that was already drawing criticism over the "treatment" meted out to Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry.
The couple has now moved to California after stepping drown from their royal duties.
Some royal fans think that the couple would react to the latest developments in the UK which saw Andrew lose his royal titles.
Others think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would give a vague response because Andrew's the father of Princess Eugenie who is accused of siding with Meghan and Harry.
Royal fans had been accusing Eugenie of leaking information to the couple amid their dispute with the royal family.
While Meghan and Harry are unlikely to issue any formal statement on the matter, people are convinced that they would soon discuss the issue in their media appearances.
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew advised to marry again