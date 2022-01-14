Court dismisses Meesha Shafi's plea for exemption



Singer Meesha Shafi’s exemption plea rejected by the Lahore court in wake of it being unjustifiable.



Musician Ali Zafar brought up a defamation lawsuit against Meesha Shafi in light of recent allegations.

Shafi’s call for exemption has been seized by the court and issued a bailable warrant against her.

The singer had revealed that Ali Zafar had sexually harrassed her in public in 2017.

According to the legal court Shafi’s motive behind seeking‘ dispension of attendance’ is not justified.