Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli creates Test fielding record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli taking a catch in this photo shared by ICC on Twitter.

CAPE TOWN: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has completed his century of Test catches today, the second day of the decisive third and final test against South Africa at Newlands.

List of players with most catches in Test matches. -ESPNcricinfo

The star Indian cricketer became the sixth Indian fielder, who isn't a wicketkeeper, to complete 100 catches in Test cricket when he caught Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami.

Kohli achieved the feat in his 99th Test match and became the 38th cricketer to do so. His fellow cricketer Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane is just behind him with 99 catches in 82 matches.

Other Indian cricketers who took more than 100 catches are Rahul Dravid with 164 catches in 210 matches, VVS Laxman with 135 in 134 matches, Sachin Tendulkar with 115 catches in 200 matches, Sunil Gavaskar with 108 catches in 216 matches, and Mohammad Azharuddin with 105 catches in 99 matches.

Former captain Younis Khan is the only Pakistani to feature in the list with 139 catches in 118 matches. He is number 14 on the list.