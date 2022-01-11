 
Harshaali Malhotra from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ awarded Indian National Award

By Web Desk
January 11, 2022
Harshaali Malhotra, Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni, was awarded the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 

Harshaali Malhotra, who starred in Salman Khan’s 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan as Munni, was awarded the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award on Sunday.

Taking to her personal Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself with the prestigious award, Malhotra dedicated her win to her co-star Salman, the film’s director Kabir Khan, and the casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

“This award is dedicated to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan, and Mukesh Chhabra uncle for believing in me,” Malhotra captioned the pictures, tagging all three.

“…And for the full Bajrangi Bhaijaan team. Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar National Award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra),” she added.

Malhotra, who was eight when she played the role Munni in 2015, is now about 14-15 years-old.