John Travolta remembers Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94 on Friday. Millions of fans and Hollywood stars paid tribute to the actor who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement.



John Travolta on Saturday remembered Sidney Poitier in social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the "Pulp Fiction" star shared a throwback photo with the Sidney and wrote "Sydney once said, 'We must be citizens of the world.' I know he was right."

Poitier created a distinguished film legacy in a single year with three 1967 films at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States.

