Sunday January 09, 2022
By Web Desk
January 09, 2022
Anushka Sharma flaunts her natural beauty in latest snap

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma mesmerized her fans with her no-make-up look after she posted a new picture on social media during her workout session.

The Sultan actor who has recently announced her comeback in films with a cricket biopic, Chakda Xpress is back with a bang.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her warm-up session.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “sweatyselfie”.

In the picture, Anushka donned lavender gym wear and flaunted her no-make-up look with her hair open.

Fans were quick to respond to the post and poured love for the star.

One fan wrote, “Wow my favourite queen”.

Another one commented, “Hoty”.