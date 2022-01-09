Anushka Sharma flaunts her natural beauty in latest snap

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma mesmerized her fans with her no-make-up look after she posted a new picture on social media during her workout session.
The Sultan actor who has recently announced her comeback in films with a cricket biopic, Chakda Xpress is back with a bang.
The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her warm-up session.
Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “sweatyselfie”.
In the picture, Anushka donned lavender gym wear and flaunted her no-make-up look with her hair open.
Fans were quick to respond to the post and poured love for the star.
One fan wrote, “Wow my favourite queen”.
Another one commented, “Hoty”.
Khloe Kardashian recently shared that she heavily relies on sister Kim Kardashian to resolve a 'PR crisis'
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari said their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held on Friday
'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the Bollywood remake of classic 'Forrest Gump' that starred Tom Hanks
Kim Kardashian shared throwback snaps with daughter North West from fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s last show
A man made a false bomb threat to get through the security line
Prince Charles and Camilla also shared the same photos on their Instagram handle