Rihanna all set to open five Savage x Fenty stores this year

Global superstar Rihanna is ready to bring her Savage x Fenty experience to life with five new stores in the US!
The beauty and design mogul on Friday confirmed that she will be inaugurating storefronts for her mega-popular brand in five major cities in the US including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.
“2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!" the Grammy-winning diva wrote on Twitter.
“Can't believe it's actually that time, and I can't wait for you to have this experience irl…” she added.
The first store to launch will be in Las Vegas later this month.
An official statement from Savage x Fenty, valued at $1 billion last February, said, “On the heels of the brand's incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets.”
