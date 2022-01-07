'Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon becomes first Korean to have solo Vogue cover

'Squid Game' star, Jung Ho-yeon bagged the honour to become the first Korean model to make a solo appearance on Vogue's cover page.



The 27-year-old model-turned actor’s popularity surged high after her stunning performance in Netflix’s much-loved series.



During her historical cover story interview, the actor reflected on huge popularity the dystopian series brought her.

"The feeling, there's a limit to what words can express,” she told the magazine. "Looking back, if not for those quiet and lonely times, I don't know that I would have ever dreamed of acting," the model-turned actor added.

However, after nailing her character in the mega-hit drama, Ho-yeon is already looking ahead to her upcoming project.

She shared, “I want to dye my hair like in 'Eternal Sunshine,’ But crazier. Purple? It's my favorite color. You can write that: Please give me a character that dyes her hair purple."