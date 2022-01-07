PSL 2022: Inzamam, Wahab back Shaheen Afridi as Lahore Qalandars' captain

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi. — PSL Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and pacer Wahab Riaz have said that they are happy over Lahore Qalandars' picking Shaheen Shah Afridi as their skipper.

The star fast bowler was named captain of the Lahore Qalandars for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last month, after which, he vowed to do the best for his team.

Inzamam, speaking to journalists alongside Riaz, said the decision to appoint the 21-year-old as the captain was a "good one", as the responsibility will give him confidence and boost his morale.

"It is important to give such responsibilities to youngsters, as they will be prepared when they are given such a task at the national level," the former chief selector said.

The batting great, who was recently appointed as Peshwar Zalmi's honorary president, said just like Qalandars appointed Shaheen as their captain, first-class cricket teams should do the same — "it will be good for Pakistan cricket".

"Babar Azam is the captain in all three formats, he has excelled at carrying out his responsibilities; the longer he serves as skipper, the more he will learn. His individual performance is also up to the mark."

Babar has groomed himself: Riaz

Riaz, for one, believes that Qalandars' decision to name Shaheen as skipper will provide him with exposure, and that different challenges will become easier for the lanky pacer in the future.

The left-arm pacer said Babar has groomed himself, and now, he has also decided to become the captain of a franchise — Karachi Kings — which will prove to be beneficial for him.

"Appointing youngsters as captains will prove to be fruitful."