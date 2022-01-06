Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh part ways after 9 years of marriage

Indian television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have called it quits after nine years of marriage.

The estranged partners, who had been having issues in their marriage, started living in separate homes a few years ago. The couple shares daughter Ayra Ali.

As per Hindustan Times, “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”

Aamir and Sanjeeda tied the knot in 2012 after years of courtship. Post-divorce, the custody of daughter Ayra has been given to her mother.