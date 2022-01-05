Leonardo DiCaprio soaks in the sun shirtless on massive yatch

Leonardo DiCaprio is ringing in New Year with his celebrity pal in the sea.
The 47-year-old was spotted aboard a yatch while he enjoyed the sun in trunks. The actor was accompanied by musician Lukas Haas.
Leo went shirtless as she chilled on a black-and-white lounger. The actor and buddy Lukas have starred in a number of films together, including Inception and The Revenant.
The duo later went up to the deco of the boat where Leo changed into a white T-shirt.
Leo's trip comes after he joined Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Drake, and more A-listers for New Year celebrations in the Caribbean.
