Wednesday January 05, 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio soaks in the sun shirtless on massive yatch

Leonardo DiCaprio is kick-starting new year in the sea

By Web Desk
January 05, 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio is ringing in New Year with his celebrity pal in the sea.

The 47-year-old was spotted aboard a yatch while he enjoyed the sun in trunks. The actor was accompanied by musician Lukas Haas.

Leo went shirtless as she chilled on a black-and-white lounger. The actor and buddy Lukas have starred in a number of films together, including Inception and The Revenant

The duo later went up to the deco of the boat where Leo changed into a white T-shirt.

Leo's trip comes after he joined Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Drake, and more A-listers for New Year celebrations in the Caribbean.