Hadiqa Kiani drops first single 'Humsafar' from upcoming album ‘Vasl’

Renowned Pakistani musician-turned-actor Hadiqa Kiani has announced to release her latest musical album Vasl.

On Monday, the Boohay Barian famed singer left fans excited as she announced the release of her first song Humsafar from the upcoming album.

The singer, who marked her successful acting debut with 2021 drama serial Raqeeb Se, took to her Instagram and shared the latest update on releasing the song on YouTube.

"I’m headed back to my roots," wrote the Hona Tha Pyaar singer, as she expressed gratitude towards her fans for supporting her. She also added a stunning, cover worthy album photo of herself – hinting at a mix of modern and traditional music in her collection.

Humsafar is composed and produced by the Dobara actress herself, while the lyrics are penned by Khawar Kiani with musical arrangement by Hassan Badshah. The gorgeous video has been shot by Abdullah Haris, showcasing the beautiful hills of Murree.

Watch the song here.







