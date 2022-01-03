Princess Eugenie shows off unseen picture of daughter Sienna in 2021 recap post

Princess Eugenie turns to social media with a candid 2021 recap that highlighted her major life milestones and loved ones.

The royal shared the recap to Instagram and it included a collection of pictures and included Eugenie’s daughter Sienna, her husband, her grandparents, as well as candid selfies.

It also featured a heartstring-tugging caption that read, "Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021."

"A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts."

Check it out below:







