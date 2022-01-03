 
Monday January 03, 2022
Entertainment

Princess Eugenie shows off unseen picture of daughter Sienna in 2021 recap post

By Web Desk
January 03, 2022
Princess Eugenie turns to social media with a candid 2021 recap that highlighted her major life milestones and loved ones.

The royal shared the recap to Instagram and it included a collection of pictures and included Eugenie’s daughter Sienna, her husband, her grandparents, as well as candid selfies.

It also featured a heartstring-tugging caption that read, "Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021."

"A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts."

