Monday January 03, 2022
Pakistani cricketer Khushdil Shah ties the knot in KP

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim junior, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan and others were among the attendees at his marriage ceremony

By Web Desk
January 03, 2022
Pakistan cricket team's Khushdil Shah ties the knot. Photo: Twitter  

BANNU: Pakistan’s renowned cricketer Khushdil Shah, 26, has tied the knot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu city.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim junior, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan and other cricketers were among the attendees at his marriage ceremony in Bannu,  Daily Jang reported Monday.

Photo: Twitter  

Khushdil Shah tied the knot during a traditional and simple marriage ceremony. Photos of Khushdil Shah’s marriage are making the rounds on the internet.

Khushdil Shah's wedding photos surfaced on social media, however, it is not known with whom he has married.

Photo: Twitter 

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah had represented Pakistan in a T20 fixture against Australia in 2020. He will be seen in action in the upcoming PSL-7 from Multan Sultans.