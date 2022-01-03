Janet Jackson admits she felt 'pressured' amid Michael Jackson child abuse claims 

Janet Jackson recently opened up on getting ‘pressured’ amidst child abuse allegations against her late brother Michael Jackson.
An upcoming documentary which is slated to get unveiled during this month, shows the Miss You Much singer getting candid about her life struggles.
In the extended trailer of the documentary, Janet revealed that even though she always stood beside her brother, the accusations on Michael put her in a tight spot.
She said, “There's a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,"
When she was asked about how the whole situation affected her career, Janet said, “ Yeah... Guilty by association. I guess that's what they call it, right?"
The Pop King faced charges of molesting a 13-year-old boy on 2005, following by police investigations. However, no evidence in this regard was found and both the sides reached a settlement after a year.
In 2009, two more accusers came forward with similar claims against the Smooth Criminal singer, several years after his death. The Jacksons clearly turned down the accusations.
