Is Michael B. Jordan expecting his first child with Lori Harvey?

Michael B. Jordon and girlfriend Lori Harvey have left fans guessing with cryptic New Year photo.
The couple rang in 2022 with a special celebration on Friday around friends and documented their fun-filled get together on the Instagram.
However, it was one caption by Lori on her Instagram Stories that left fans asking questions
“Babydaddy,” Lori wrote on the clip as the couple posed for a bathroom selfie.
In another photo, Lori was spotted spending the night with her girl friends.
“Bringing in the new year with my girls," she captioned the photo.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to sell their luxurious abode in California
Sajal Aly is recalling loved-up moments with husband Ahad Raza Mir
Minal Khan asks trolls to step back and stop bashing her
Veteran screen legend Betty White passed away on December 31 just days shy of her 100th birthday
Prince Andrew might lose his title of Duke of York if he loses the sex abuse case brought on by Virginia Giuffre
Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on Saturday for reportedly trespassing