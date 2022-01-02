It's Confirmed! Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set to tie the knot this month

Wedding bells are about to ring for the stars Saboor Aly and fiance Ali Ansari who will be exchanging vows on January 22, 2022 as announced by the duo in a joint statement on social media.



After a blast at Mariam Ansari’s wedding the couple have now decided upon their marital reunion.

Saboor and Ali got engaged last year in May in a private ceremony and this is no secret as the news had created rather a buzz online.

The affair had been attended by close and dear family members only.

The couple have managed to keep their relationship successfully under wraps and never revealed much insight into it.