Hrithik Roshan sends fans into a frenzy after posting a shirtless pic on New Year

Bollywood stars are welcoming the New Year 2022 in full festive spirit.

While many turned to their social media handles and penned heartiest wishes for their fans for the coming year, some posted their gorgeous pictures and shared their happy moments as they ringed in year 2022.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan also joined the bandwagon as he took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with a jaw-dropping, stunning shitless selfie.

On Saturday, the War actor, who is currently vacationing with family in tropical Islands of Maldives, raised the temperature on Internet as he posted a shirtless selfie and marked the start of the year with a important note to self.

Sharing a selfie, the Super 30 actor wrote, “#2022. Let’s live it well.” In the shared picture, the actor can be seen getting some tan while on a yacht. He clicked the picture with a selfie stick.

Within minutes, fans flooded his post with praise and love. Some of his film industry peers also took to the comments sected and reacted on his picture.

Renowned director Karan Johar simply wrote, “Dugu” along with a few fire emoticons. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also acknowledged the post with a smiley. A fan commented, “Aag laga rakhi hai (He's set everything on fire).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik currently shooting his next, Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film by the same name, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It is set to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

He will also be seen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter.