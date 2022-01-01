Katrina Kaif’s first workout video after wedding goes viral

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Friday returned to gym, first time after she tied the knot to Vicky Kaushal, and the video of her intense workout has set the internet on fire.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her intense workout session along with her fitness trainer and friend Yasmin Karachiwalla.

In the video clips, Katrina posted in her Insta Stories, they can be seen doing crunches and other forms of workout in gym.

Katrina shared the first video with caption, “Last work out for the year”.

In the second video, the newlywed star can be seen doing an exercise to tone her abs as she captioned it, “ABS day”.

The videos have won the hearts of the millions of fans on social media.

This is the first time Katrina posted her workout video after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021.