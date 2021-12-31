Anushka Sharma drops a cheerful photo of Virat Kohli, ‘Enjoying the view’

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma dropped a happy photo of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli on her social media account.
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor turned to her Instagram and posted a picture of Virat. The photo came forth after India's victory over South Africa in the first Test match of the ongoing series.
Have a look:
Sharing the picture, the PK actor wrote “Enjoying the view in SA,” adding a heart emoji.
In the picture, the Indian captain looks casual in a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a yellow cap, as he smiles for the camera.
Earlier Anuskha and her daughter Vamika came to the stadium to support Virat. The paparazzi covered the baby's face with a heart emoji in keeping with the couple's wishes.
Angelina Jolie, ‘Squid Game’ stars and more joined different social media platforms in 2021
‘And Just Like That…’ premiered on Dec. 9, on HBO Max
Duke of Kent is a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II
This was revealed by his "Friday" co-star Ice Cube
Prince William and Kate Middleton would opt for a more secure place to stay
Prince William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father