 
close
Friday December 31, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma drops a cheerful photo of Virat Kohli, ‘Enjoying the view’

Anushka Sharma shared an ‘all smiles’ photo of husband Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA

By Web Desk
December 31, 2021
Anushka Sharma drops a cheerful photo of Virat Kohli, ‘Enjoying the view’
Anushka Sharma drops a cheerful photo of Virat Kohli, ‘Enjoying the view’

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma dropped a happy photo of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli on her social media account.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor turned to her Instagram and posted a picture of Virat. The photo came forth after India's victory over South Africa in the first Test match of the ongoing series.

Have a look:

Anushka Sharma drops a cheerful photo of Virat Kohli, ‘Enjoying the view’

Sharing the picture, the PK actor wrote “Enjoying the view in SA,” adding a heart emoji.

In the picture, the Indian captain looks casual in a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a yellow cap, as he smiles for the camera.

Earlier Anuskha and her daughter Vamika came to the stadium to support Virat. The paparazzi covered the baby's face with a heart emoji in keeping with the couple's wishes.