Photographer Shayan Ather reveals how she covered her own wedding

When it comes to photography, Shayan Ather has become a brand name and inspiration for many young female photographers who aspire to take up photography in Pakistan.
From planning wedding shoots to executing its photography with the utmost precision, her art of photography has become synonymous with storytelling.
In this episode of 3 Minutes With The Talk, Shayan Ather spills the beans on how she covered her own wedding and takes us through the world of wedding photography.
