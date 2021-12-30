Blast in Quetta leaves two dead, 14 injured: police

— Geo News

QUETTA: Two people were killed and 14 others injured on Thursday in a blast that took place on the city's Jinnah road, the police said.

According to Geo News, the explosion occurred on Jinnah road near Science College.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.



Buildings nearby were damaged as a result of the blast.

Police said explosive material was affixed near a car, and investigation is being done currently.

This story is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.