Alizeh Shah receives flak from netizens for smoking in public

Alizeh Shah is in hot waters for a new video making rounds on the internet.
The Ehd-e-Wafa actor is receiving mixed reactions from keyboard critics after a fan account released a video of the star smoking along with a bunch of her friends in a car.
While many netizens are lashing out at Shah for her 'atrocious' clip, others are bashing leading publications over capturing her without consent.
"The audacity to film someone’s private life without consent …" wrote one Instagram user.
"So????? Its her personal choice. Let the people live," added another.
Take a look:
Kukawski, 55, was found dead in Los Angeles in the trunk of a car parked in Simi Valley
Kourtney and Disick dated each other on and off for nearly a decade
A look back at the most-shocking entertainment lawsuits of 2021
Kanye West bought new house only for the location, says insider
David Beckham to be given new title by the Queen next year
Maxwell faces spending the rest of her life behind bars after the 12-person jury convicted her