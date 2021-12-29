George Clooney and Julia Roberts spotted on set of new rom-com

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are all set to star as a divorced couple in 'Ticket to Paradise'

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are gearing up for their starring roles as a divorce couple in the upcoming romantic comedy titled Ticket to Paradise and the duo have already started filming in Australia, reported People.

Roberts, 54, and Clooney, 60, were spotted on the set of the rom-com in Australia’s Gold Coast this Tuesday, December 28.

According to Variety, the film is being helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker and will feature Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple travelling to Bali to prevent their daughter’s wedding.

54-year-old Roberts and 60-year-old Clooney were last seen together in 2016’s Money Monster and have also worked together in Ocean’s Eleven.

Ticket to Paradise also features Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd in a starring role alongside Kaitlyn Dever.